Queen + Adam Lambert ‘Live Around the World’ Album Details

Queen + Adam Lambert will release their first live album – Live Around the World – on October 2, 2020. Live Around the World will be available in CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and Vinyl formats. The 20 tracks were selected by Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert and were recorded during their 200+ live shows.

The surviving members of Queen originally performed with Adam Lambert on the season finale of American Idol. They instantly hit it off and decided to get back out on the road for sold-out shows across the globe. Since they began touring together, Queen and Adam Lambert have performed in front of nearly 4 million fans.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the Queen + Adam Lambert tour planned for the UK and Europe during the summer to be postponed until next year. They hated disappointing fans and took to YouTube to entertain with a special Queen + Adam Lambert “Tour Watch Party.” The hour-long show included the best moments from previous tours. Fans ate it up and that ultimately led the band to come up with the idea of a live album.

“We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring,” said Roger Taylor. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

“As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert, stated Brian May. “It’s a first! As you watch and listen to these tracks you’ll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set. The collection climaxes in Sydney earlier this year when, in support Fire Fight Australia, we recreated the complete Queen Live Aid set. It was a historic event for a great cause – with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985. It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world.”

Adam Lambert added, “When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a Live album just felt right. It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years.”

Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World Details:

CD / VINYL TRACK LIST

“Tear It Up” (May) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

“Now I’m Here” (May) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Another One Bites The Dust” (Deacon) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Fat Bottomed Girls” ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (May) American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

“Don’t Stop Me Now” (Mercury) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

“I Want To Break Free” (Deacon) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

“Somebody To Love” (Mercury) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

“Love Kills” (The Ballad) (Mercury/Moroder) iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

“I Was Born To Love You” (Mercury) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Under Pressure” (Queen/Bowie) Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

“Who Wants To Live Forever” (May) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

“The Show Must Go On” (Queen) The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

“Love Of My Life” (Mercury) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Radio Ga Ga” (Taylor) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Ay-Ohs” (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Hammer To Fall” (May) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“We Will Rock You” (May) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“We Are The Champions” (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

DVD / BLU-RAY TRACK LIST

“Tear It Up” (May) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

“Now I’m Here” (May) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Another One Bites The Dust” (Deacon) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Fat Bottomed Girls” ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (May) American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

“Don’t Stop Me Now” (Mercury) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

“I Want To Break Free” (Deacon) Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

“Somebody To Love” (Mercury) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

“Love Kills” (The Ballad) (Mercury/Moroder) iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

“I Was Born To Love You” (Mercury) Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

“Drum Battle” (Taylor) Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia, 2014

“Under Pressure” (Queen/Bowie) Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

“Who Wants To Live Forever” (May) Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

“The Guitar Solo” (Last Horizon) (May) The O2, London, UK, 2018

“The Show Must Go On” (Queen) The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

“Love Of My Life” (Mercury) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Radio Ga Ga” (Taylor) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Ay-Ohs” (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Hammer To Fall” (May) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“We Will Rock You” (May) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

“We Are The Champions” (Mercury) Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

The live album is now available to pre-order at hollywoodrecs.co/QueenLATWPhysical







