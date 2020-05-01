Queen + Adam Lambert “You Are The Champions” Raises Funds for Covid-19 Response

Queen’s iconic anthem “We Are The Champions” has been reworked into “You Are The Champions” honoring frontline workers. The video for the new version, shot on mobile phones, features Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor along with singer Adam Lambert as well as healthcare workers who are bravely fighting to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video isn’t just a touching tribute to frontline workers who are risking their own lives day in and day out. It’s also a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Solidary Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations.

“By each playing our part and addressing the difficult times we are all sharing we will win this challenge,” stated the band. “During this time our thoughts and thanks are with those dedicated medical heroes standing up to the battle daily on our behalf. They are the champions. You are the champions.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the rescheduling of their UK and European tour to 2021.

“It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS,” said Brian May. “That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!”

Roger Taylor said, “As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.”

“It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance,” said Adam Lambert. “Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength.”

The new version is now available on streaming and download services.