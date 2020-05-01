‘Katy Keene’ Season 1 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Chain of Fools”

The Pepper Plant finally opens on The CW’s Katy Keene season one episode 12, “Chain of Fools.” Directed by Steve Adelson from a script by Evelyn Yves, episode 12 will air on May 7, 2020.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chan is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools” Plot – HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE? – With the Pepper Plant opening, Pepper (Chan) is excited to finally show it to off to Katy (Hale), Josie (Murray) and Jorge (Beauchamp). Thinking Pepper is in trouble, Josie tells Katy and Jorge what is going and on and they are starting to see that things aren’t adding up quite right. Katy finds some unsettling information about Guy’s (guest star Luke Cook) past and must decide how to handle the situation.

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”