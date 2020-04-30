‘My Brilliant Friend’ is Renewed for Season Three

My Brilliant Friend has earned a third season renewal order from HBO and RAI. Season two debuted on March 16, 2020 and will wrap up on May 4th at 10pm ET/PT.

The critically acclaimed drama is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book series. Season two was adapted from My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name. Season three will be adapted from Ferrante’s third book in the series, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay.

“Bringing Elena Ferrante’s exquisite work to life has been such a joy and privilege,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming. “The fact that viewers and critics alike have continued to embrace Elena and Lila’s story makes it all the more gratifying, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their outstanding work on the second season. We cannot wait to tell the next chapter of Elena and Lila’s lives and friendship.”

Saverio Costanzo created the series and serves as writer along with Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, and Laura Paolucci. Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace lead the cast as Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo.

“Meeting with success among the Italian and international audience, the great challenge of My Brilliant Friend continues with Rai and HBO announcing the third season, fortifying the ambition to create a complex story and bring the Italian imagination to the world, always keeping the lived experience of our country at the center of the narrative,” said Eleonora Andreatta, Rai head of Drama. “The success of the second series has confirmed the power of Elena Ferrante’s story and its capacity to become a compelling serial loved worldwide with the richness and charm of Saverio Costanzo’s direction.”

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

My Brilliant Friend is the tale of Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life. She met Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila, in the first year of primary school in 1950. Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s brilliant friend and – in a way – both her best friend and her worst enemy.







