Sam Hunt Announces “Southside Summer Tour” and Album Release Date

Sam Hunt will be dropping his sophomore album, Southside, on April 3, 2020. The album, released by MCA Nashville, features the singles “Kinfolks” and “Sinning with You” and marks his first full length album since Platinum selling Montevallo.

In addition to the record release date, Hunt announced he’ll be hitting the road this summer with “The Southside Summer Tour 2020” in support of his new album. He’ll be joined on the tour by Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and ERNEST. The concerts will also feature a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

Sam Hunt’s 2020 tour kicks off on May 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Southside Summer Tour” will stop in cities including San Diego, Houston, Philadelphia, and Chicago before wrapping up on September 26th in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers via a special presale beginning Tuesday, February 11th at 10am local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14th at 9am local time.

Hunt’s Montevallo was nominated for Best Country Album at the 58th Grammy Awards and Hunt also picked up a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. The album hit number three on the Billboard 200 and featured Top 40 singles “Leave The Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town,” and “House Party.”

Montevallo hit the top spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart during its first week of release. It currently holds the title of the best-selling debut album released by a country artist since 2011. “Body Like a Back Road” occupied the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 34 straight weeks, taking over the record for the longest consecutive run on that Billboard chart.







Sam Hunt “The Southside Summer Tour” Dates:

May 2 – iHeart Country Festival 2020 in Austin, TX

May 28 – PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC

May 29 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek in Raleigh, NC

May 30 – Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA

Jun 11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA

Jun 12 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL

Jun 13 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL

Jun 18 – Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada

Jun 19 – DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI

Jun 20 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL

Jun 25 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, MI

Jun 26 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI

Jun 27 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, MO

Jul 10 – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, ME

Jul 11 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH

Jul 12 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH

Jul 17 – BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ

Jul 18 – Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA

Jul 19 – Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT

Jul 24 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY

Jul 25 – Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD

Jul 26 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach in Virginia Beach, VA

Aug 6 – The Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR

Aug 7 – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove in Southaven, MS

Aug 8 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL

Aug 11 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX

Aug 14 – PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

Aug 15 – S&T Bank Music Park in Burgettstown, PA

Aug 16 – Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH

Aug 20 – Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 21 – Ruoff Home Mortgage center in Fishers, IN

Aug 22 – Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, IA

Aug 27 – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Darien Center, NY

Aug 28 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY

Aug 29 – Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA

Sep 10 – Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin, TX

Sep 11 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX

Sep 12 – Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX

Sep 17 – Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, CA

Sep 18 – Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA

Sep 19 – FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, CA

Sep 24 – North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre in Chula Vista, CA

Sep 25 – AK Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ

Sep 26 – Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, NM







