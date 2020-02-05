All Rise Season 1 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “Prelude to a Fish”

CBS’s All Rise continues its season one run with episode 15, “Prelude to a Fish.” Directed by Steve Robin from a script by Aaron Carter, episode 15 will air on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

Recurring cast members include Lindsey Gort as Amy Quinn, Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, Mitch Silpa as DDA Clayton Berger, and Audrey Corsa as Samantha Powell. Todd Williams is Robin Taylor, Patricia Rae is Judge Delgado, and Danielle Burgess plays Laura Paschke.

“Prelude to a Fish” Plot – As Benner prepares to run for Attorney General, she seeks Lola’s help to search for anything that could compromise her campaign. Also, old wounds are re-opened when Emily’s client is hesitant to file a police report against her abusive boyfriend, and Amy Quinn and Mark find themselves arguing against each other on opposite sides of the courtroom, putting pressure on their new romance.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”