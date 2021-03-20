‘Legacies’ Season 3 Episode 8 Photos: “Long Time, No See” Preview

The CW’s Legacies season three episode seven found a leprechaun showing up at the Salvatore School on the exact same day they needed to raise a bundle of money to save the high school. Up next, episode eight – “Long Time, No See” – airing on March 25, 2021 and directed by Geoff Shotz.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“Long Time, No See” Plot: BLIND SPOTS — MG (Fouse) finds himself on the outs with the Super Squad after a controversial decision he made comes to light. Hope (Russell) puts a risky plan in motion regardless of the potential consequences. Kaleb (Lee), Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Davis) join forces when the latest monster shows up.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.