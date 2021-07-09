HBO Max announced the official start of production on the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That…, with the release of the first photo from the much-anticipated series. The series is now shooting in New York City and reunites Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

The fourth member of the Sex and the City group, Kim Cattrall, is not involved in the series.

Chris Noth slips into Mr. Big’s shoes once again for the sequel. Mario Cantone (Better Things) returns as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg (Chicago Fire) is back as Steve Brady, and Willie Garson (White Collar) reprises his role as Stanford Blatch. Evan Handler (Californication) returns as Harry Goldenblatt.

Series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon are serving as executive producers along with Michael Patrick King, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and John Melfi. King, Rottenberg, Zuritsky, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, and Keli Goff are the 10 episode season’s writers.

Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and is based on the book by Candace Bushnell.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

The Max Original And Just Like That…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, follows “Carrie” (Parker), “Miranda” (Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.







