Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will hit the stage to perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The 2022 Super Bowl will take place at the almost brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, the home of the Chargers and the Rams.

The just-announced halftime show will mark the first time Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar have performed together on stage. The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will be directed by Hamish Hamilton and produced by DPS. Jay Z’s Roc Nation and Jesse Collins are executive producing, with Roc Nation also serving as “strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” stated Dr. Dre. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

The halftime show is always one of the biggest musical events of the year, with almost 100 million people tuning in to catch the 2021 performance. Among those who’ve taken center stage during past Super Bowls are Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, and Justin Timberlake.

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi Marketing VP. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

The NFL also announced they’ve joined with Pepsi to launch Regional School #1, “a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the LA Unified School District. The high school is based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young, that will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.”







