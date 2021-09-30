‘Swagger’ Teaser Trailer: Kevin Durant’s Life Inspires an Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+’s upcoming dramatic series Swagger just released its first teaser trailer ahead of the series’ October 29, 2021 premiere. The dramatic series is inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant‘s childhood and has Durant helping to guide the series as an executive producer.

The series stars O’Shea Jackson, Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, and Caleel Harris. The ensemble also includes James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Jason Rivera.

Swagger‘s first season is made up of 10 episodes and was written, directed, and executive produced by series creator/showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood. The first three will premiere on Oct. 29th followed by new episodes on subsequent Fridays. Season one’s finale will air on December 17th.

In addition to Durant and Bythewood, season one’s executive producers include Brian Grazer, Rich Kleiman, Francie Calfo, Samie Kim Falvey and Samantha Corbin-Miller. Swagger’s produced by Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios, and Undisputed Cinema.

The Plot and Characters, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team’s glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company; and Rivera plays Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country.







