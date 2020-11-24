Trevor Noah Tapped to Host ‘The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards’

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, will host The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards set for Sunday, January 31, 2021. The 2021 Grammys will mark Noah’s first hosting gig and will air live on CBS and CBS All Access beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” stated Trevor Noah. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!!”

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” explained Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be directed by Hamish Hamilton. Ben Winston executive produces with Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff, and David Wild producing.

“Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the Grammys,” said CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks. “At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and The Late Late Show’s Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

Trevor Noah began working on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show as a contributor while Jon Stewart was host. In 2020, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah earned six Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.







