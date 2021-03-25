Taylor Swift Announces “You All Over Me (From The Vault)” Release

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift took to Twitter and Instagram to inform fans of the release of her first song of the “From the Vault” series just one day before its release. Swift revealed she’ll drop the track “You All Over Me (From the Vault)” at midnight on March 25th, with the single marking the first of six never-before-heard songs that will be included on her re-recorded Fearless album.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will drop on April 9, 2021. Pre-orders are available now, with the added incentive of an instant copy of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) for fans who order early.

“You All Over Me (From the Vault)” was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and features Maren Morris’ backing vocals.

On March 24th Swift wrote on Instagram: “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called ‘You All Over Me (From the Vault).'”

“One thing I’ve been loving about these ‘From the Vault’ songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I am really excited to have Maren Morris singing background vocals on this song!! ‘You All Over Me’ is produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe – can’t wait for you to hear it,” wrote Swift.

The mega superstar announced in 2019 that she plans to re-record her first six albums. The singer and Scooter Braun had a very public fight over the rights to her music and when Braun acquired her songs Taylor took to Tumblr to slam Scooter and Big Machine Records CEO (where Taylor recorded her first six albums) Scott Borchetta for allegedly preventing her from performing her old songs during the 2019 American Music Awards. Fortunately, Taylor was ultimately able to perform her older songs during the awards show.

Swift released Love Story (Taylor’s Version) last month, and at the time announced the re-recorded version of her second album Fearless. The new version of Fearless contains 26 songs including six never-before-released songs from the vault. Swift revealed most of these songs were written when she was between the ages of 17 and 18.







