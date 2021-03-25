With one episode down and five to go, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for what’s currently ranked as the streaming service’s most watched series premiere. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier tops Disney+ original series’ biggest opening weekends list followed by WandaVision and the second season premiere of The Mandalorian.

The two-minute “Continuation” video includes interview snippets with director/executive producer Kari Skogland, Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/The Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier), executive producer/head writer Malcolm Spellman, and executive producer Nate Moore.

Mackie, who describes the scope of the six-episodes as amazing, says, “With this series we’ve been able to give a level of sincerity and humanity to him. You get a real sense of what this character, Sam Wilson, really is.”

“I think fans will definitely get a kick out of seeing the continuation of that kind of filmmaking that those movies had,” says Stan.

Joining Mackie and Stan for a dive into the world of conflicted superheroes are Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl. Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez are also featured in the series.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

In Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.







