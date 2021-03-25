Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead, Prison Break) returns to direct her second episode of ABC’s The Good Doctor with season four episode 13. Written by Tracy Taylor and Jessica Grasi, “Spilled Milk” will air on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Marcuis Harris, Jasmine Vega, Michael Hsu Rosen, Noah Galvin, and Bria Samone Henderson guest star.

“Spilled Milk” Plot: Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door. Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.