The Black Keys Announce “Let’s Rock” Summer Tour Dates

The Black Keys will be on the road this summer with their “Let’s Rock” tour, kicking off on July 7th in Seattle. The 35-city tour visits cities including San Diego, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and Raleigh. The North American tour in support of their latest album finishes up on September 6th in Jacksonville, Florida.

Gary Clark Jr. is confirmed to join The Black Keys on their “Let’s Rock” tour. Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band, and Yola are set to open the show on select dates.

Citi cardmembers can participate in a special presale beginning Tuesday, February 25th at 10am local time through Thursday, February 27th at 10pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28th at 10am local.

The group’s Let’s Rock dropped on June 28th. Commenting on their ninth album, singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach said, “When we’re together we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen.”

The Black Keys “Let’s Rock” Tour:

July 7 /// Seattle, WA /// White River Amphitheatre*

July 8 /// Portland, OR /// Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

July 10 /// Berkeley, CA /// Greek Theatre%~

July 11 /// Irvine, CA /// FivePoint Amphitheatre*

July 12 /// Chula Vista, CA /// North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 14 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// USANA Amphitheatre^

July 15 /// Morrison, CO /// Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 17 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion^

July 18 /// Houston, TX /// The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

July 19 /// Austin, TX /// Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

July 21 /// St. Louis, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL^

July 22 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Riverbend Music Center^

July 24 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Ruoff Music Center^

July 25 /// Chicago, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI^

July 26 /// Detroit, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre^

August 11 /// Cleveland, OH /// Blossom Music Center#

August 12 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage#

August 14 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater#

August 15 /// Syracuse, NY /// St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview#

August 16 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center#

August 18 /// Bangor, ME /// Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion#

August 19 /// Hartford, CT /// XFINITY Theatre#

August 21 /// Boston, MA /// Xfinity Center#

August 22 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion#

August 23 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center#

August 25 /// Gilford, NH /// Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

August 26 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#

August 28 /// Columbia, MD /// Merriweather Post Pavilion#

August 29 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

August 30 /// Raleigh, NC /// Coastal Credit Union Music Park#

September 1 /// Charlotte, NC /// PNC Music Pavilion#

September 2 /// Birmingham, AL /// Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

September 4 /// Tampa, FL /// MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

September 5 /// West Palm Beach, FL /// iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

September 6 /// Jacksonville, FL /// Daily’s Place#

* w/ Gary Clark Jr and Jessy Wilson

% w/ Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Gary Clark Jr and The Marcus King Band

# w/ Gary Clark Jr and Yola

~not a Live Nation date







