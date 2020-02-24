The Rookie Season 2 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Now and Then”

Nolan shows Abigail what it’s like on patrol on ABC’s The Rookie season two episode 12. Directed by Chi-Yoon Chung from a script by Robert Bella, “Now and Then” airs on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

“Now and Then” guest stars include Zayne Emory as Henry Nolan, Madeleine Coghlan as Abigail, Daniel Lissing as Sterling Freeman, and Jeffrey D. Sams as Dr. Solomon Lowell.

Nathan Fillion leads the cast as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

“Now and Then” Plot – Nolan takes his son’s fiancé, Abigail, on a ride-along after she shows interest in becoming a police officer. Meanwhile, Jackson’s relationship is becoming complicated at work.







The Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

“Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”