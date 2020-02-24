The Sinner Season 3 Episode 4: Photos and Preview of “Part IV”

The chase is on in USA Network’s The Sinner season three episode four. Episode four, “Part IV,” will air on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

The third season cast includes Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose, Matt Bomer as Jamie Burns, Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas) as Leela Burns, Jessica Hecht (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) as Sonya, Eddie Martinez (The Infiltrators) as Vic Soto, and Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) as Nick Haas. Derek Simonds is the showrunner and executive produces with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, Willie Reale, and Adam Bernstein.

“Part IV” Plot – Ambrose pursues Jamie through New York City and tries to prevent another homicide.

Season 3 Details, Courtesy of USA Network:

“The Sinner’s third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”







