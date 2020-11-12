‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 3 Photos, Plot and Cast Details

Dr. Murphy is called on to mentor resident hopefuls on ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode three. Episode three, “Newbies,” was directed by David Straiton from a script by David Renaud and Tommy Moran. “Newbies” will air on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Sophia Bucior, Summer Brown, Noah Galvin, Bria Samoné Henderson, Michael Liu, Sam Robert Muik, and Samer Salem guest star in episode three.

“Newbies” Plot: With several candidates vying for residency at St. Bonaventure, Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim tasks Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Alex Park with mentoring the top first-year resident contenders. As their mentees shadow them for the day, Shaun and Park meet with Andrews to discuss a difficult surgery scheduled for a minor.

Later, Shaun inadvertently insults Lea while discussing the pros and cons of the controversial surgery. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick seeks out Claire and Lim’s help on a consult.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.