Today, John Krasinsky announced A Quiet Place Part II will postpone its theatrical release. The Fast and the Furious franchise also issued a statement this morning announcing they’ll be pushing back the release date of F9 to 2021.

Krasinsky broke the news via social media, tweeting out:

Emails and social media announcements were also made for F9. I just received the following in my inbox:

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere,

We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. Much love,

Your Fast Family”

The 25th James Bond film No Time to Die was one of the first movies to delay its release in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. MGM tweeted out the news on March 4th:

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

Sony officially announced its moving Peter Rabbit 2 from its scheduled April 3, 2020 release date to August 7th.

Large festivals/conventions including SXSW, Coachella, CinemaCon, Emerald City Comic Con, and E3 have pushed back their dates or canceled for this year. TV series and movies including Mission Impossible, Riverdale, The Amazing Race, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Survivor have all temporarily shut down production. Apple+’s Morning Show joined the list as I’m typing up this article.

“In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” stated producer Michael Ellenberg, founder and CEO of MediaRes.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for Coronavirus while traveling in Australia. Hanks released the following statement:

With the pandemic affecting millions of people across the globe, these moves are necessary steps in helping to minimalize the further spread of COVID-19. Here at Showbiz Junkies, our thoughts are with everyone affected by this pandemic. Please stay safe, stay healthy, and follow all the instructions offered by legitimate medical experts.







