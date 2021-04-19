Amazon Studios’ Annette has been named as the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s opening night film. The musical love story stars Oscar nominee Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman, Marriage Story) and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard (La Môme) and was directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors).

Annette will screen at Cannes on July 6, 2021 followed by a summer theatrical release as well as on Amazon Prime Video. 2020’s Cannes Film Festival was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival returns in 2021 with safety protocols in place.

Pop/rock band Sparks’ Ron Mael and Russell Mael wrote the screenplay, the score, and penned the film’s original songs. Charles Gillibert and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu served as producers.

Amazon Prime Video released the following plot description for Annette:

“Los Angeles, today. Henry (Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story & music by Ron & Russell Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion & fame.”







