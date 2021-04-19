Ginny & Georgia starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in the title roles, respectively, has been renewed by Netflix for a second season. The second season renewal announcement was accompanied by a short video of the main cast celebrating the series’ return.

Ginny & Georgia premiered in February 2021. Netflix hasn’t set a premiere date for the upcoming 10 episode second season.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2,” stated first-time showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and first-time creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert.

Season one of the young adult coming-of-age series was watched by more than 52 million households within the series’ first 28 days of its premiere, according to the streaming service. It also appeared on the most-watched top 10 list in 87 countries, hitting the top spot in the U.S., Brazil, Australia, and Kenya.

In addition to Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, season one’s cast included Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), and Raymond Ablack (Joe). The behind the scenes team included director/executive producer Anya Adams.

A Look Back at Season One:

Angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller (Gentry) often feels she doesn’t measure up to her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.







