‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 14 Photos: “Misère” Preview

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Season eight of NBC’s popular drama The Blacklist continues with episode 14, an episode that takes a look at Elizabeth’s history. “Misère” is set to air on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Misère” Plot: In a retrospective look at key turning points, steps are retraced that lead Elizabeth Keen to align with a powerful enemy.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 14 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
LaChanze as Anne in season 8 episode 14 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Megan Boone as Liz Keen in season 8 episode 14 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in season 8 episode 14 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Drew Gehling as Skip Hadley and Megan Boone as Liz Keen in season 8 episode 14 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Drew Gehling as Skip Hadley in season 8 episode 14 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Megan Boone as Liz Keen in season 8 episode 14 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)



