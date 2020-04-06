‘MacGyver’ Season 4 Episode 9 Photos: Preview of “Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis”

Tate Donovan returns to guest star as Oversight on CBS’s MacGyver season four episode nine. Directed by Michael Martinez from a script by Brandon Botta and Casey Tollett Botta, episode nine will air on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode nine’s guest stars include Sea Shimooka, Holly Deveaux, Ramon De Ocampo, and Delaney Williams.

“Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis” Plot – While Mac’s friends surround him during his time of grief, Los Angeles’ power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack resulting in a citywide blackout, and the team discovers the code used was written by Riley years ago.







MacGyver Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.







