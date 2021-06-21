Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening to Star in ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’

Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston and four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening have signed on to star in the Paramount+ original film, Jerry and Marge Go Large. The comedy will be directed by Oscar-winner David Frankel and is inspired by a true story involving a Michigan couple who won the Massachusetts lottery.

Filming’s expected to begin in July in Georgia.

The couple’s story originally gained attention following an article by Jason Fagone written for The Huffington Post. Fagone’s article about the lottery hackers appeared in 2018 and described in great detail how Jerry Selbee was able to figure out how and when to buy tickets in order to increase his odds of making more than he spent. Levantine Films’ Gil Netter, Tory Metzger, and Renee Witt developed and packaged the Selbees’ story into a film, with Emmy nominee Brad Copeland (Arrested Development) writing the screenplay. Producers include Netter, Levantine Films, and MRC Film’s Landline Pictures’ Amy Baer. Kevin Halloran (Ford v Ferrari) executive produces.

Paramount+ released the following brief synopsis along:

Jerry and Margo Go Large is the remarkable true story of how retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston) discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins $27 million dollars and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.







