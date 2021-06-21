‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Finale Photos: Episode 22 “Konets” Preview

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Red describes his story as full of ambition and hope in the trailer for The Blacklist‘s season eight finale. Airing on June 23, 2021, the season eight episode 22 teaser video seems to indicate we’re about to learn well-kept secrets.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Konets” Plot: Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity.

Season 8 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 22 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
Megan Boone as Liz Keen in the season 8 finale (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma in season 8 episode 22 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in the season 8 finale (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in season 8 episode 22 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai in the season 8 finale (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Jose Febus as Pascual in the season 8 episode 22 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR