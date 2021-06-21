Paramount Pictures just released a new trailer for Snake Eyes, the upcoming action thriller based on the G.I. Joe character. The nearly two and a half minute trailer focuses on the bond between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow that was cemented when Snake Eyes saved Storm Shadow’s life.

The trailer arrived along with a video featurette with Henry Golding (Snake Eyes) and Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow) discussing the film and their characters’ relationship along with G.I. Joe comics writer Larry Hama. “Larry Hama being on board gave us the stamp of approval,” says Golding. “We’ve all loved his work for an entire generation.”

“When I did the comic it was completely character-driven,” explains Hama. “The readers would come back to spend more time with characters they liked. I came up with the backstory about Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow being comrades.”

Koji adds, “It’s very yin and yang – the ninja in black and the ninja in white.”

Robert Schwentke (Insurgent, RED) directs from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse, and Joe Shrapnel (story by Spiliotopoulos). In addition to Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Andrew Koji (Warrior), the cast includes Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Peter Mensah as Blind Master, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Paramount is set to release Snake Eyes in theaters, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX on July 23, 2021.

The Plot:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.









