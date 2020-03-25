BTS, John Legend and More Join James Corden’s ‘Homefest’ Special

BTS, John Legend, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa will be performing on Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special. The one-hour special is scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT and will, of course, be hosted by James Corden.

Per CBS’s official announcement, BTS will perform in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli will be in Italy, Dua Lipa is performing in London, and Billie Eilish (with FINNEAS) and John Legend will perform in Los Angeles, all from the safety of their homes. Corden’s hosting the special from his garage. #FlattenTheCurve #StopTheSpread

It’s not just musicians who are getting in on the special. Will Ferrell, David Blaine, and other celebs will also appear on Homefest.

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” said executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

Corden and guests will use the one-hour special to help promote and raise funds for The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are executive producing the Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios production.

Once it’s safe, The Late Late Show with James Corden will return to its normal 12:37am ET/PT timeslot.







