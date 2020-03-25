The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 20 Photos: Season Finale Preview

ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor finishes up its third season with “I Love You,” the second half of the two-part season finale. Episode 20, directed by David Shore from a script he co-wrote David Hoselton and Adam Scott Weissman, will air on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season three of the popular medical drama features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, and Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews. Richard Schiff is Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang is Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara is Lea Dilallo, and Jasika Nicole plays Dr. Carly Lever.

Episode 20 guest stars include Bentley Green as Casey and Marin Ireland as Vera.

“I Love You” Plot – In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them on the season finale.







The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.







