Elton John Hosts ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ Special

Sir Elton John has been tapped to host Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America which is set to take over the timeslot vacated by the iHeart Music Awards. The one-hour special will air commercial-free on Fox on Sunday, March 29, 2020 6pm PT/9pm ET. It will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

The special is in support of the thousands of men and women putting their lives (and the lives of their families) on the line as first responders and medical professionals in order to help those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation throughout the broadcast.

The all-star lineup of performers will each film their segments from the safety of their homes using cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment. Fox confirmed Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, and Tim McGraw will participate in the special with more performers expected to be announced closer to the airdate.

The Fox Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America special is executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman, and Joel Gallen.