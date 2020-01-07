Trending
ShowbizJunkies
You are at:»»BTS Announces ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ Release Date

BTS Announces ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ Release Date

0
By on Breaking News, Music Artists - Album Details, Biographies and News, Music News
BTS Map of the Soul: 7

BTS perform on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ 2020 (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Get ready BTS fans…the wait (10 long months to be exact) will soon be over. The global superstars are returning with their new album Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020. News about the upcoming album broke this morning and fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. Hashtags started trending worldwide almost immediately.

BTS tweeted a number 7 and nothing else shortly after the announcement was made, but soon after deleted their tweet.

Map of the Soul: 7 is the second installment in their Map of the Soul series. The first Album (Map of the Soul: Persona) was released on April 12, 2019. It earned BTS their third number one album on the Billboard 200 chart. With that album going to number one, BTS tied a record with legendary band The Beatles for having three number-one albums on the Billboard 200 chart in less than a year.

Preorders for the new album begins on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Additional details will be released in the near future on an app that BTS utilizes called Weverse.




Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply