BTS Announces ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ Release Date

Get ready BTS fans…the wait (10 long months to be exact) will soon be over. The global superstars are returning with their new album Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020. News about the upcoming album broke this morning and fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. Hashtags started trending worldwide almost immediately.

BTS tweeted a number 7 and nothing else shortly after the announcement was made, but soon after deleted their tweet.

Map of the Soul: 7 is the second installment in their Map of the Soul series. The first Album (Map of the Soul: Persona) was released on April 12, 2019. It earned BTS their third number one album on the Billboard 200 chart. With that album going to number one, BTS tied a record with legendary band The Beatles for having three number-one albums on the Billboard 200 chart in less than a year.

Preorders for the new album begins on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Additional details will be released in the near future on an app that BTS utilizes called Weverse.







