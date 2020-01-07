Strike Back Sets a February 2020 Premiere Date for Season 7

Cinemax has confirmed the seven and, unfortunately, final season of Strike Back will premiere on February 14, 2020. New episodes of the final season will air on Fridays at 10pm ET/PT.

The action series stars returning cast members Warren Brown (Luther, The Dark Knight Rises), Daniel MacPherson (A Wrinkle in Time), Alin Sumarwata (Neighbours, Burning Man), Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica, Monday Mornings), and Varada Sethu (Now You See Me 2). The cast also includes newcomers Alec Secăreanu (God’s Own Country, Baptiste) and Ivana Miličević (Banshee, Gotham).

Huberta Von Liel, Kristian Dench, and Nuala O’Leary produce, and Cameron Roach, Andy Harries, Rob Bullock, and Jack Lothian executive produce. Bill Eagles, Paul Wilmshurst, Jon Jones, and John Strickland direct.

Commenting on the final season, President of HBO Miniseries and CINEMAX Programming Kary Antholis stated, “Strike Back established CINEMAX as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series nearly a decade ago. It is with sincere gratitude for the service of all of the past and present members of Section 20 – both in front of and behind the camera – that we send the team off on one last mission to save the world from annihilation.”

“Strike Back is a show that’s always raised the bar for small-screen action, and we’re looking forward to doing that one last time. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead, but I can promise one thing — we’re going out with a bang,” said showrunner Jack Lothian.

The Plot:

“Strike Back follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.”







