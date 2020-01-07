The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Fractured”

ABC’s The Good Doctor season three episode 11 teases lines have been crossed as the series returns with its midseason premiere. Season three episode 11 was directed by Gary Hawes from a script by Mark Rozeman and will air on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 11 guest stars include Milauna Jemai Jackson as Kerry Gaston, Moises Arias as Luca Jones, Kelly-Ruth Mercier as Dr. Donna Malkin, Adil Zaidi as Nurse Mag Dhanoa, and Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva.

Season three of the popular medical drama features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, and Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews. Richard Schiff is Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang is Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara is Lea Dilallo, and Jasika Nicole plays Dr. Carly Lever.

“Fractured” Plot – Following his father’s death, Shaun must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea will have on his relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing.







The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.







