‘Call Me Kat’ with Mayim Bialik is Renewed for Season 2

Fox has officially handed Call Me Kat a renewal order for a second season. According to the network, the freshman comedy shares the top spot among all new comedies with Young Rock.

Four-time Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) stars in the half-hour relationship comedy. Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz plays Sheila, Grammy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson is Max, Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan is Phil, Kyla Pratt is Randi, and Julian Gant plays Carter.

“We are excited to renew Call Me Kat and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla, and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” stated Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “On behalf of everyone here at FOX, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros. on delivering this season’s #1 new comedy.”

Season one premiered on January 3, 2021 and averaged 5.7 million viewers. Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Miranda Hart, and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

Inspired by BBC Studios’ British format Miranda, Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 — which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.







