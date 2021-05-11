ABC announced Grey’s Anatomy will return for an 18th season with series star Ellen Pompeo committing to the upcoming season after striking a new deal with the network. Station 19 also earned a renewal and will be back for a fifth season as part of the network’s 2021-2022 primetime schedule.

“The writers, directors, casts, and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” said returning showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff. “Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away – particularly by our tireless crews – as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment. “Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television. We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

According to ABC, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is the top series among adults 18-49. Station 19 is the top-rated series overall in its Thursday timeslot.

In addition to showrunner Krista Vernoff, Grey’s Anatomy is executive produced by series creator Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, and producing director Debbie Allen.

Stacy McKee created Station 19 and showrunner Vernoff, Rhimes, and Beers executive produce.







