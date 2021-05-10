‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Finale Preview: Photos, Plot Details and Cast

CBS is wrapping up season 11 of the popular drama Blue Bloods with back-to-back episodes. Episode 15, “The End,” will air an hour earlier than usual at 9pm ET/PT followed by episode 16, “Justifies the Means,” at 10pm ET/PT. The two-hour finale finds the Reagans working to protect Joe Hill from being murdered while working undercover.

Tom Selleck leads the cast as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan. The cast also includes Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

Season finale guest stars include Gloria Reuben as Special Agent Rachel Weber, Annabella Sciorra as M.E. Faith Marconi, Shannon Wallace as Tyce Dickson, Daniel Cosgrove as Det. Felix Evans, Shane Patrick Kearns as Max Fagan, and Jeremy Crutchley as Kenny Cook.

“The End” Plot: Shockwaves ripple through the Reagan family when Danny discovers that their newest family member, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), is working undercover for the ATF to bring down a gunrunning organization.

“Justifies The Means” Plot: The Reagans band together to prevent Joe Hill from being killed in the line of duty like his father when they fear Joe’s cover has been blown within the gunrunning outfit he’s helping the ATF bring down.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in the family include middle daughter, Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, and is a single parent to her daughter Nicky, who is pursuing a career in San Francisco. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.”

Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. The Reagans welcomed a new family addition after Frank learned his deceased son, officer Joe Reagan, has an adult child they never knew about, a young man who is a rising NYPD cop.