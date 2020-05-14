‘The Good Fight’ is Renewed for a Fifth Season

CBS All Access has renewed the award-winning drama The Good Fight for a fifth season. Season four is currently airing on Thursdays and is set to finish up the season prematurely with episode seven, due to a production shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Season four episode seven is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, May 28th.

“The Good Fight remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we’ve seen a tremendous response from fans this season,” stated Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can’t wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five.”

Season four stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald, and Delroy Lindo.

“It’s been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season,” said series creators Robert and Michelle King. “It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.”

Robert King and Michelle King are the showrunners and also executive produce along with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, and Jonathan Tolins.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

“Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious ‘Memo 618.'”







