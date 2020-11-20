‘Coming 2 America’ to Premiere in March on Amazon Prime

Paramount Pictures’ Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America, will premiere on Amazon Prime early next year. Amazon Studios picked up the worldwide rights to the much-anticipated sequel and has set a March 5, 2021 release date.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

In addition to Eddie Murphy, Coming to America‘s Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, and Louie Anderson return for the sequel. Joining the fun for the sequel are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor.

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” said producer Kevin Misher.

Coming 2 America was directed by Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name) from a screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. (Story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield, and Justin Kanew.) Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy produced, with Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile, and Andy Berman executive producing.

The comedy sequel’s a Paramount Pictures production in association with New Republic Pictures, and produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films.

The original film was released on June 29, 1988 and grossed more than $288 million over its theatrical run.

Coming 2 America Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Studios:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.







