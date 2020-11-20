‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Episode 2 Preview: Photos, Plot and Cast

Episode one of ABC’s Big Sky ended with someone audiences might have assumed was going to be a key character apparently dying at the hands of a dirty cop. Episode two, airing on November 24, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT, promises even more shocking events are in store.

“Nowhere to Run” guest stars include Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell. Paul McGuigan directed from a script by David E. Kelley.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

“Nowhere to Run” Plot: Forced to form an unlikely team, Cassie and Jenny set out to continue the search for the missing girls. Meanwhile, Danielle, Grace and Jerrie get to work on planning their escape, leading Legarski to struggle with the consequences of his actions as a distracted Ronald deals with a difficult relationship with his mother.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) comes Big Sky, a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.