FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 Episode 5: Photos and Preview of “Invisible”

A new case affects Crosby on a personal level on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season one episode five. Directed by Elodie Keene from a script by Dwaine Worrell, episode five airs on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode five guest stars include Cillian O’Sullivan, Kersti Bryan, Karl Kenzler, Andrew Casanova, Narada Campbell, Zach Gaviria, Ian Michael Stuart, and Eddie McGee. Slate Holmgren, Carolyn Baeumler, Zak Corrigan, and Angel Giuffria also guest star in “Invisible.”

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye. Yaya Gosselin, Lorne Cardinal, and Irene Bedard are season one recurring guest stars.

“Invisible” Plot – When a military veteran suffering from PTSS snaps after the death of his brother in arms, the decorated sniper’s expert abilities push the team to their limits. Also, Crosby’s personal struggles bubble to the surface when the case begins to hit too close to home.

The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”