Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Crystal will be recognized by the Critics Choice Association with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the upcoming 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Crystal joins an exclusive group of CCA’s Lifetime Achievement winners that includes Eddie Murphy, Lauren Bacall, Clint Eastwood, Robert Wise, and Kevin Costner.

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. The ceremony will air live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, March 13th at 7pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast). The awards show was previously set for January 9th but was delayed until March because of the continuing safety concerns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Billy Crystal’s lengthy career includes starring roles in such films as Running Scared, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Mr. Saturday Night, and City Slickers. Crystal was part of the Saturday Night Live ensemble and has taken on the arduous task of hosting the Academy Awards nine times, most recently in 2012.

Crystal earned Emmy and Directors Guild Award nominations for directing the 2001 HBO film 61* which focused on Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris’ race to break Babe Ruth’s home run record. He’s also written five books: Absolutely Mahvelous (1986), 700 Sundays (2005) Still Foolin’ ‘Em (2014), I Already Know I Love You (2004), and Grandpa’s Little One (2006).

The award-winning actor, writer, and producer is set to return to Broadway with Mr. Saturday Night which he co-wrote with Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The musical comedy is scheduled to open on April 27, 2022.







