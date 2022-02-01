‘Minx’ Comedy Set to Debut on HBO Max in March

HBO Max’s original half-hour comedy series Minx starring Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) and Jake Johnson (New Girl) will premiere on March 17, 2022. The release date announcement arrived along with new photos from the comedy which was created by Ellen Rapoport and focuses on the creation of the very first erotic magazine for women.

Other season one regulars include Idara Victor (Shameless), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked), Lennon Parham (Bless This Mess), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), and Oscar Montoya (Bless the Harts).

Rapoport is the showrunner and executive produces along with Ben Karlin, Rachel Lee Goldenberg, and Feigco Entertainment’s Paul Feig and Dan Magnante. Jake Johnson is a co-executive producer.

“We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible,” said executive producer Paul Feig when the series was announced back in April 2021. “So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in business with HBO Max, with whom we‘ve been having such a great time on Love Life. With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s Minx to the Max!”

Two episodes of the 10-episode first season will arrive each Thursday through April 14th.

HBO released the following description of Minx:

“Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.”







