‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Earns Season 21 and 22 Renewal Orders

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen has been officially renewed by Fox for seasons 21 and 22. Season 20 of the culinary competition ranked as the #1 cooking series on television (among adults 18 through 49) and continues to be incredibly popular among streaming audiences.

“Hell’s Kitchen is a flagship series for us, and has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered,” stated Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “In fact, it’s the show that first brought Gordon Ramsay to FOX, essentially serving as the launchpad for our long-standing relationship with him. We’d like to thank Gordon, our producing partners ITV and A. Smith & Co. and the entire crew of this seminal series. We couldn’t be happier to have all of these cooks in the kitchen for its 21st and 22nd seasons.”

Gordon Ramsay is instrumental in front of and behind the camera, serving as an executive producer and host on the popular cooking competition series. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer are also involved as executive producers.

Ramsay also executive produces and hosts Fox’s Next Level Chef, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back. In 2021 he hosted the Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip special.

Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions.

Hell’s Kitchen Details, Courtesy of Fox:

In the long-running series, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including chef positions at some of Ramsay’s most famous restaurants around the country, and the title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner.







