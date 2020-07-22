‘Perry Mason’ Starring Matthew Rhys is Renewed for Season 2

HBO has officially announced the dramatic series Perry Mason has been renewed for a second season. Perry Mason, starring Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as the titular character, debuted on June 21, 2020 and will wrap up its eight-episode first season on August 9th.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

According to HBO, the first episode has been watched by 8+ million viewers.

In addition to Matthew Rhys, the season one cast includes John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, Juliet Rylance as Della Street, Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland. Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick also star in the first season.

The critically acclaimed drama was created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald and is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner. Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and director Timothy Van Patten served as season one executive producers. Series star Rhys was also involved as a producer.

The Plot:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, the series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.







