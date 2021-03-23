Disney Details New Release Plans for a Slew of Upcoming Films

Disney has unveiled new release details for its slate of upcoming films including Cruella, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, and Pixar’s Luca. The live-action Cruella, which tells the story of 101 Dalmatians‘ villain Cruella de Vil, will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021. Marvel’s Black Widow will arrive simultaneously in theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.

Luca will bypass a theatrical release and premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, June 18th.

Theatrical release dates have also shifted for the following films:

Free Guy opens August 13, 2021

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released September 3, 2021

The King’s Man premieres December 22, 2021

Deep Water opens January 14, 2022

Death on the Nile moves to February 11, 2022

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” stated Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Luca Plot:

Luca, a new original feature film opening June 18, 2021, celebrates the universal theme of friendship. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, it is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Details on Cruella:

Emma Stone stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Black Widow Synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.







