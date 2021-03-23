‘Snowfall’ Earns a Fifth Season Order from FX

Season four of FX’s critically acclaimed drama Snowfall is outperforming season three, which probably made the call for a fifth season renewal a relatively easy decision for the network. Per FX, season four’s first three episodes showed a 41% increase in viewers over season three.

Snowfall was created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, with Andron serving as showrunner. Andron, Amadio, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie executive produce. Singleton retains a posthumous credit as executive producer.

Season four airs on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT. There are five episodes left of the 10 episode season which will conclude on April 21, 2021.

“Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV, its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season,” stated Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “This series owes its excellence to the amazing team behind Snowfall, its Co-Creator John Singleton and Co-Creator/Showrunner Dave Andron and Executive Producers Walter Mosley, Leonard Chang, and Tommy Schlamme. Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode.”

In addition to Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, the season four cast includes Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint, Angela Louis, Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, and Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald. Sergio Peris-Mencheta is Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata, Michael Hyatt is Cissy Saint, Angela Lewis stars as Aunt Louie, and Alon Moni Aboutboul is Avi Drexler.

Kevin Carroll plays Alton Saint, Melvin Gregg is Manboy, De’aundre Bonds is Skully, and DeRay Davis is Peaches.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of FX:

In the fourth season of Snowfall, business is booming. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love.

With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned from the hallways of The White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.







