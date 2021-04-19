‘Downton Abbey 2’ Heading to Theaters This Christmas

We’re not quite done with checking in on the lives of the occupants of Downton Abbey. Focus Features confirmed today that Downtown Abbey 2 will reunite the original main cast of the series for a second feature film.

Production has just begun and Focus Features is targeting a December 22, 2021 premiere.

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey,” said Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films.

Downton Abbey series creator Julian Fellowes (Best Original Screenplay Oscar winner, Gosford Park) wrote the screenplay and will produce with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge. BAFTA nominee Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is on board to direct.

“There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans,” stated Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.

Downton Abbey starred Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Robert James-Collier, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton, and two-time Academy-Award winner Maggie Smith (California Suite, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie).

Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West join the cast for Downton Abbey 2.

A Look Back at the First Downton Abbey Film’s Description:

The television series followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.







