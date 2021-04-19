‘Love Death + Robots Volume II’ Debuts a Trailer and Season 2 Poster

The upcoming second season of Love Death + Robots will consist of eight animated shorts and will arrive on May 14, 2021. Today, Netflix debuted a trailer for Volume II in which we get a brief look at the new episodes and the anthology series’ fantastic world inhabited by robots.
The Emmy-winning adult animated anthology series was created by Tim Miller (Deadpool). Miller recalled the critical response to season one after finally being able to bring his dream project to life on Netflix. “We couldn’t have been happier at the response to the show,” said Miller. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans David (Fincher) and I hoped for, but for many long years had been told wouldn’t happen.”
Oscar nominee Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) joined the series for season two as supervising director. Describing the process of selecting directors for the individual shorts, Yuh Nelson said, “It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game, trying to figure out which director might best handle what story.”
In addition to unveiling a trailer and poster for Love Death + Robots Volume II, Netflix confirmed Love Death + Robots Volume III is expected to premiere in 2022 and will also consist of eight new episodes.
Netflix released the following Love Death + Robots Volume II description as well as the individual shorts titles and filmmakers:
“Otherworlds, naked giants and robots-gone-wild clash in this anthology of adult animated stories executive produced by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen.”
- Automated Customer Service
(10 minutes)
Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)
Animation Company: Atoll Studio
Based on a story by: John Scalzi
- Ice
(10 minutes)
Directed by Robert Valley
Animation Company: Passion Pictures
Based on a story by: Rich Larson
- Pop Squad
(15 minutes)
Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi
- Snow in the Desert
(15 minutes)
Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere
Animation Company: Unit Image
Based on a story by: Neal Asher
- The Tall Grass
(8 minutes)
Directed by Simon Otto
Animation Company: Axis Animation
Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale
- All Through the House
(4 minutes)
Directed by Elliot Dear
Animation Company: Blink Industries
Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans
- Life Hutch
(10 minutes)
Directed by Alex Beaty
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison
- The Drowned Giant
(10 minutes)
Directed by Tim Miller
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: J.G. Ballard