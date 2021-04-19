‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 15 Photos: Series Finale Preview

Barring a last-minute miracle, CBS’s MacGyver will end its five season run with episode 15, “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal.” Passionate fans of the drama have been busy on social media attempting to get CBS or another network/streaming outlet to resurrect MacGyver for season six. MacGyver fans have even launched a petition on Change.org which, as I’m typing this, has over 16,000 signatures. They’re also running an #OperationPaperclips campaign urging the series’ supporters to mail paperclips to CBS’s president of entertainment. (For updates, check out @thenerdyeditor1’s feed.)

Episode 15 will air on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. The series finale was directed by David Straiton from a script by Monica Macer, Alessia Costantini, Andrew Klein, and Stephanie Hicks.

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, Tristin Mays plays Riley Davis, and Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer. Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Season five finale’s guest stars include Amy Dionne, Alexandra Grey, Shi Ne Nielson, and Jennifer Griffin. Tom Nowicki, Ajay Vishwanathan, Charles Carson Monroe, Harlan Drum, Paige Stanco, and Jai’len Josey also guest star.

“Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal” Plot: When Mac and Riley go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a corn field with no memory of how they got there, they must unravel the mystery to find who took them, and how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, no matter the cost.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.