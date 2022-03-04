Eli Roth to Host ‘A Ghost Ruined My Life’ Podcast Series

Filmmaker and horror fan Eli Roth went through hundreds of submissions to find the most terrifying paranormal stories for his new podcast, A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth. The eight-part podcast series explores hauntings as told by the people who claim to have experienced supernatural activity.

The discovery+ Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life series debuted on October 8, 2021. The podcast is set to launch on March 11, 2022, with new episodes arriving on Fridays on Apple and other podcast outlets.

discovery+ released the following details on the podcast: “From master of horror Eli Roth comes A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth, an eight-part podcast series that shares the shocking true stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them.

Hosted and hand-picked by Roth, and as told by the victims themselves, listeners will hear the terrifying first-person stories of hauntings. From confrontations with ghosts to demons and dark entities to poltergeists, every 30-minute episode of A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth plays out as a ‘mini-horror film,’ as Roth immerses listeners in the real-life worlds of people dragged through hell and back.”

Cream Digital produces the podcast for discovery+ and David Brady, Kate Harrison, Eli Roth, Johnny Kalangis, and Marissa Lucy executive produce.

Roth’s directing credits include Cabin Fever, Hostel, and The House With The Clock In Its Walls. He recently finished up production on Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black. and Jamie Lee Curtis. The action-adventure film was co-written by Craig Mazin and Roth, with Lionsgate targeting a 2022 release.

Roth's first documentary, FIN, debuted in 2021 and focused on the plight of sharks.










