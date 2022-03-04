‘Interview with the Vampire’ Adds Assad Zaman as Rashid

AMC Networks’ Interview with the Vampire has cast Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) in the role of Rashid. Zaman joins previously announced cast members Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm in Game of Thrones) as Louis, and Bailey Bass (the upcoming Avatar films) as Claudia in season one.

Interview with the Vampire is based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novel and is being adapted as part of AMC Networks’ deal for the rights to The Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series. Interview with the Vampire will be the first series to go into production from that 2020 deal.

The first season was created by Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Mark Johnson and Christopher Rice are executive producing, with Anne Rice receiving a posthumous executive producer credit. Emmy Award-winner Alan Taylor (The Sopranos) is confirmed to direct the first two episodes and will also executive produce.

AMC Networks hasn’t released a detailed synopsis of season one, just the generic “Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality.”

AMC Networks is targeting a 2022 premiere on AMC and AMC+

“In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest Vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr. Stoker),” said Rolin Jones when the series was announced in June 24, 2021. “Nearly fifty years later we know what’s expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to reunite them with you.”







